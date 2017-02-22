TRUMP ON DNC RACE: Keith Ellison 'was the one who predicted early that I would win!'

Rep. Keith Ellison in Denver during a forum about the future of the Democratic Party.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

President Donald Trump seemed to offer praise Wednesday morning for Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota in the race to lead the Democratic National Committee.

"One thing I will say about Rep. Keith Ellison, in his fight to lead the DNC, is that he was the one who predicted early that I would win!" Trump tweeted.

Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, is seen as the more liberal candidate for DNC chair. He is a frontrunner for the position along with former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez.

In his tweet, Trump was most likely referring to an appearance Ellison made on ABC's "This Week" in July 2015 in which he noted Trump's "momentum" at a time where most political pundits were laughing the billionaire candidate off.

"We'd better be ready for the fact that he might be leading the Republican ticket," Ellison said.

Watch the full clip below:

