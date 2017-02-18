Trump lashes out at the media, says the 'the White House is running very well'

The president continues to attack the media days after a contentious press conference.

President Donald Trump lashed out at the "main stream media" and said that the White House was running "very well" in an early Saturday morning tweet.

"Don't believe main stream (fake news) media. The White House is running VERY WELL," Trump tweeted. "I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it."

Trump has consistently attacked the media following a tumultuous week in Washington, defined by allegations over his administration's ties to Russia.

On Friday evening, Trump said the media was the "enemy of the American people," and called out specific outlets, including CNN and ABC.

Trump's tweets came after a contentious press conference from the White House on Thursday where he was questioned over resignation of his national security advisor, Mike Flynn, as well as his administration's connections to Russia.

The president said that " rel="noFollow"drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars," and that he was the "the least racist person," among other claims during the 77-minute conference.

Trump is set to give a campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday afternoon.

