President Donald Trump reportedly isn't adjusting well to life in the White House after his first month in office.

That's according to Axios' Mike Allen's latest newsletter, in which he writes that a Trump adviser told him the president is experiencing "cabin fever" in the White House.

Trump is reportedly experiencing headaches and frustration that he can't spend his evenings dining at restaurants like he could around Trump Tower in his old neighborhood in New York City.

Trump's campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Florida yesterday — where he mentioned a nonexistent incident of refugees committing crimes in Sweden — was "partially about Trump management," Allen writes.

The rally was a chance for Trump to escape from the pressure-cooker environment in Washington after a month of turmoil, and bask in the adoration of his most passionate supporters.

Trump will spend Sunday interviewing candidates to replace Mike Flynn, the president's former national security adviser who was ousted over his connections to Russia.