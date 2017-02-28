TRUMP: I give myself an 'A+' for effort

  • Published:

The president said he would give himself an A for achievement, but only a C or C+ for messaging.

U.S. President Donald Trump applauds his supporters after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Oxon Hill in Maryland, U.S., February 24, 2017. play

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

President Donald Trump said he would give himself an "A+" for effort during his presidency, but only a "C or C+" for messaging, during an interview with "Fox and Friends" that aired Tuesday morning.

Host Ainsley Earhardt asked Trump how he would grade himself, "from an A to an F."

Trump said he would give himself an A+ for effort, "but results are more important."

To that end, the president said he would give himself an A for achievement, but only a C or C+ for messaging.

"I think I've done great things, but I don't think I — I and my people — I don't think we've explained it well enough to the American public," Trump said.

The Washington Post notes that Trump singled out immigration enforcement as a policy that could be explained better.

"No, I don't think it's been — maybe it's my fault,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post. "But, you know, when they show people being taken out, these are people that are — we're looking at the bad ones."

The president is set to give an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Watch the full "Fox and Friends" clip below:

