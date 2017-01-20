Trump Defeating ISIS 'will be our highest priority'

Just moments after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, the official White House website was updated with the 45th president's position on foreign policy, which proclaims the defeat of ISIS and other terror groups as his "highest priority."

"To defeat and destroy these groups, we will pursue aggressive joint and coalition military operations when necessary. In addition, the Trump Administration will work with international partners to cut off funding for terrorist groups, to expand intelligence sharing, and to engage in cyberwarfare to disrupt and disable propaganda and recruiting," the site reads.

The inclusion of such language is notable, since ISIS is the only foreign enemy mentioned on the page. Other geopolitical foes such as North Korea, China, and Russia are not mentioned.

It's also at odds with Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who mentioned Russia as the biggest threat to the United States at his confirmation hearing. Mattis did, however, say that the US needed to be more aggressive against the terror group.

Trump also plans to "rebuild the American military" and grow the force, since "our military dominance must be unquestioned." On the White House page for military issues, Trump mentions his administration will pursue the development of a new missile defense system that will protect against missiles from states like Iran and North Korea.

It's not entirely clear what kind of missile defense system Trump is referring to. For example, the US already has a number of anti-missile systems, including its THAAD interceptor, which is in the process of being deployed to South Korea.

"The world will be more peaceful and more prosperous with a stronger and more respected America," the foreign policy page reads.