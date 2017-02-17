Trump cites Rush Limbaugh to defend fiery press conference

President Donald Trump tweeted out praise of his epic 77-minute press conference, adding that he thought the "fake media" was "not happy!"

"Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference yesterday. Rush Limbaugh said one of greatest ever. Fake media not happy!," Trump tweeted Friday morning.

"It was just… It was fantastic, and the American people are gonna eat this up," Limbaugh said on his radio show Thursday, according to a transcript on his official site.

"This was one of the most effective press conferences I've ever seen," Limbaugh said. "When I say 'effective,' I'm talking about rallying people who voted for him to stay with him."

Other conservative commentators were complimentary of Thursday's press conference as well.

Here's Fox News' Sean Hannity:

Fox News host Shepard Smith, slammed Trump for what Smith described as the president's refusal to answer a question about his administration's communications with Russia.

"We are not fools for asking this question and we demand to know the answer to this question. You owe this to the American people," Smith said, while facing the camera head-on. "If your people were on the phone with [the Russians], what were they saying? We have a right to know ... The people deserve that answer, at very least."

Business Insider's Allan Smith described the press conference as "among the most surreal and unprecedented the US has witnessed in 228 years of having a president."