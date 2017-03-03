Trump attacks Chuck Schumer as 'total hypocrite,' tweets out picture of Schumer drinking coffee with Putin

President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday afternoon, calling the New York senator a "total hypocrite" over his calls to investigate Trump's ties to Russia.

"We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin," Trump tweeted. He attached a photo of a younger Schumer drinking coffee and eating what appeared to be donuts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"A total hypocrite!" Trump added.

The photos appear to have been taken at a gas station owned by Lukoil — Russia's state-run oil company — during a 2003 visit by Putin to New York.

Trump's administration has faced increased scrutiny in recent days over its emerging ties to Russia and amid the US intelligence community's conclusion that Russia interfered with the 2016 election. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday recused himself from Justice Department investigations related to Trump's presidential campaign after reports revealed that during his confirmation hearings he did not disclose two meetings he held with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential campaign.

Schumer called for Sessions' resignation on Thursday, a day after the revelations emerged, and he underscored the need for a further evaluation of the "scope of Russia's interference" in the 2016 election in a tweet. Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media, responded succinctly: "Do it over donuts and coffee."

Schumer fired back on Friday: "Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you & your team?" Schumer said.

