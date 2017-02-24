These are the media outlets that usually attend Trump's daily press briefings with Sean Spicer

  • Published:

Journalists from The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, CNN, and Politico were denied entry to a gaggle with White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday.

press briefing sean spicer reporters play

press briefing sean spicer reporters

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In a move that had many defenders of the free press up in arms, the White House shut out reporters from The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, CNN, and Politico from a gaggle with Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday.

The bar comes after President Donald Trump doubled down on earlier comments calling The New York Times, ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC the fake news media and "the enemy of the American people" in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday morning.

"The fake news doesn't tell the truth," Trump said in his speech. "I say it doesn't represent the people. It never will represent the people. And we're going to do something about it."

To express solidarity with the barred publications, reporters from The Associated Press and Time Magazine also did not attend the press briefing, while journalists from Fox News, NBC, Breitbart News, and The Wall Street Journal stayed inside.

According to the New York Times, these are the publications that have been attending the daily press briefings since Trump took office:

  • NBC
  • Fox
  • CBS
  • Associated Press
  • ABC
  • Reuters
  • CNN
  • The Wall Street Journal
  • CBS Radio
  • Bloomberg
  • NPR
  • The Washington Post
  • The New York Times
  • AP Radio
  • AFP
  • USA TODAY
  • McClatchy
  • American Urban Radio Network
  • Politico
  • Tribune
  • ABC Radio
  • Foreign pool
  • MSNBC
  • Washington Times
  • The Hill
  • Fox Radio
  • Voice of America
  • National Journal
  • Bloomberg BNA
  • Time
  • Yahoo
  • New York Daily News
  • Hearst
  • New York Post
  • Real Clear Politics
  • Chicago Sun Times/Al Jazeera
  • Washington Examiner
  • Yahoo
  • Salem Radio Network
  • Media News/Daily Beast
  • Christian Science Monitor
  • Sirius
  • Dow Jones
  • Talk Radio News Service
  • Dallas Morning News
  • Roll Call
  • CBN
  • Boston Globe/BBC
  • Scripps/Buzzfeed
  • Financial Times/The Guardian

Top 3

1 Here's how the F-35 stacks up to Russia and China's 5th-generation aircraftbullet
2 Obama appearance in New York City causes brief commotionbullet
3 A body language expert analyzes Trump's unique handshakesbullet

Politics

John Kasich.
John Kasich uses airplane pilot metaphor to explain contentious relationship with Trump after meeting with him
Rachael Torricelli looks at marijuana for sale at Blum in Las Vegas.
The Trump administration's vow to crack down on the marijuana has 'unnerved' investors and caused stocks to tumble (MSRT, TRTC)
Donald Trump.
Trump echoes Steve Bannon in raucous nationalist speech to the biggest conservative conference of the year
Iraqi security forces members pose with a seized ISIS flag after driving its militants out of Mosul's airport, southwest Mosul, Iraq, February 23, 2017.
Pentagon: Stop using ISIL