'There is a word for that line of thinking: "un-American"' — Jake Tapper slams White House for barring press from briefing

This is a "White House that has had some difficulty telling the truth and has seemed to have trouble getting up to speed on the basic competent functioning of government," Tapper said.

The newsman called President Donald Trump "a president that seems particularly averse to any criticism" and said the administration's actions on Friday were "indicative of a lack of basic understanding of how an adult White House functions."

Tapper reminded audiences of a December interview White House press secretary Sean Spicer gave, in which he indicated that he support press freedoms. Spicer at the time asserted that the White House had no intention of barring any news organizations, "conservative, liberal or otherwise."

Spicer added the free press is "what makes a democracy a democracy, versus a dictatorship."

Tapper then accused Spicer and the White House of attempting to "punish" reporters for sharing facts the Oval Office dislikes.

Tapper then turned his attention to Trump: "This White House does not seem to respect the idea of accountability. this White House does not seem to value an independent press. There is a word for that line of thinking, the word is un-American."

