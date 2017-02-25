'There is a word for that line of thinking: "un-American"' — Jake Tapper slams White House for barring press from briefing

  • Published:

Jake Tapper had a few more things to say.

Sean Spicer play

Sean Spicer

This is a "White House that has had some difficulty telling the truth and has seemed to have trouble getting up to speed on the basic competent functioning of government," Tapper said.

The newsman called President Donald Trump "a president that seems particularly averse to any criticism" and said the administration's actions on Friday were "indicative of a lack of basic understanding of how an adult White House functions."

Tapper reminded audiences of a December interview White House press secretary Sean Spicer gave, in which he indicated that he support press freedoms. Spicer at the time asserted that the White House had no intention of barring any news organizations, "conservative, liberal or otherwise."

Spicer added the free press is "what makes a democracy a democracy, versus a dictatorship."

Tapper then accused Spicer and the White House of attempting to "punish" reporters for sharing facts the Oval Office dislikes.

Tapper then turned his attention to Trump: "This White House does not seem to respect the idea of accountability. this White House does not seem to value an independent press. There is a word for that line of thinking, the word is un-American."

Watch Tapper's comments below:

Top 3

1 Here's how the F-35 stacks up to Russia and China's 5th-generation aircraftbullet
2 Obama appearance in New York City causes brief commotionbullet
3 A body language expert analyzes Trump's unique handshakesbullet

Politics

Brig. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Director of Concept Development and Experimentation at U.S. Army Training
Trump's new national security adviser: Saying 'radical Islamic terrorism' is counterproductive
Donald Trump listens to his mobile phone during a lunch stop in South Carolina.
The Trump team may have gone even further to knock down news about its Russia ties
Donna Brazile at a Daily Show event in New Hampshire.
'It transformed me': Donna Brazile reflects on 'constant harassment,' bomb threats that came after DNC hacks
A man in a mask depicting US President Donald Trump at a march demanding respect for Mexico and its migrants, in Mexico City, February 12, 2017.
Mexico's retaliation against Trump may be taking shape