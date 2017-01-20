The Trump 5 Meet the offspring of President Donald Trump

We have a new first family in the White House.

President Donald Trump has two sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and a daughter, Ivanka, with first wife Ivana; a daughter, Tiffany, with second wife Marla Maples; and a 10-year-old son, Barron, with current wife Melania.

Having grown up in the spotlight, his three eldest children managed to find success and happiness while sidestepping the usual celebrity kid drama. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Tiffany recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and often hits the town with Manhattan's so-called " rel="noFollow"Rich Kids of Instagram." And young Barron is busy just hanging out on his own floor of Trump Tower.

Here's everything you need to know about each of the Trump heirs.

DONALD JR., 39, son of Ivana

A father of five, Donald Jr. was 12 years old when Ivana and Donald Sr. divorced. Unlike his younger siblings, he was old enough to understand what the nasty divorce headlines meant — his classmates were, too.

As a child he was extremely close to his maternal grandfather, Milos, who passed away in 1990. The two would spend a couple of weeks every summer hunting and fishing in a town outside of Prague (Ivana is Czechoslovakian). The fast-talking Donald Jr. is fluent in Czech and named one of his sons Tristan Milos, after his grandfather.

After boarding school (Pennsylvania's prestigious Hill School), he followed in his father's footsteps — as most of the Trump kids have — to The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate.

A 2004 New York magazine profile noted Donald Jr.'s propensity for drinking and getting into "do-you-have-any-idea-who-I-am? fights" in college, but he later told Forbes that his love of hunting kept him on the straight and narrow. "[While] other people I knew were getting into trouble, I was somewhere in a deer stand or going to bed early so I could be up before dawn to hunt turkeys," he said.

In 2001, a year after he graduated from college, Donald Jr. went to work for his dad for the second time. (The first time was when he was 13 and earning minimum wage plus tips as a dock attendant at Trump Castle.) Now an executive vice president of development and acquisitions at The Trump Organization, he cut his teeth with the development of Trump Place at West Side Yards and has gone on to spearhead projects in Chicago, Las Vegas, Scotland, and India.

Thanks to a fix-up from his dad, he met his wife, Vanessa, at a fashion show. He caught a lot of heat for proposing to her in front of a jewelry store with a bunch of photographers standing by. The rumor mill called it a publicity stunt and claimed he'd gotten the $100,000 ring on trade. But as the happy couple has welcomed five children in the past seven years, that news story has long since been buried.

IVANKA, 35, daughter of Ivana

Ivanka is the breakout success of the family. The same year that she and brothers Donald Jr. and Eric founded the Trump Hotel Collections, Ivanka launched a jewelry brand that has spawned clothing, shoe, and accessories lines carried by the likes of Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and Zappos.

An avid runner and former runway model, Ivanka was formerly an executive vice president of acquisitions and development for The Trump Organization. But she didn't go straight from The Wharton School to an office at Trump Tower. She worked for real estate developer Bruce Ratner for a year after college. And a 2013 Forbes profile indicates that she politely declined a job offer from Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Specializing in deal-making and design, Ivanka joined her dad's company in 2005. She was the lead negotiator on the purchase of Trump National Doral Miami, a $1 billion property that she scooped up for $150 million. But earlier in January, she resigned from her job at The Trump Organization in preparation for the move to Washington, DC.

Ivanka is private about her personal life, but before tying the knot with real estate and publishing scion (and now senior Trump adviser) Jared Kushner she was linked to Greg Hersch and is said to have gone on a date with "That '70s Show" star Topher Grace.

She met her match in Kushner, and they have three children: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James Kushner. Ivanka converted to Orthodox Judaism before her 2009 wedding and the family keeps kosher and observes the Sabbath. "From Friday to Saturday we don't do anything but hang out with one another. We don't make phone calls," she told Vogue.

ERIC, 33, son of Ivana

For a long time, Eric was the six-foot-five, media-shy baby of the family. He told New York magazine that his brother Donald Jr. is like his mentor and Ivanka is like his second mother. "She took me under her wing and raised me, took me shopping, tried to make me cool," he said.

Unlike his brother and sister, he chose Georgetown over Wharton and went straight to work for his father after he graduated. He has the same EVP of acquisitions and development title as his brother, but his niche is said to be in construction.





In 2012, he proposed to his then-girlfriend of five years, Lara Yunaska, at Seven Springs, his dad's $19.5 million Westchester estate, with a ring from sister Ivanka's fine jewelry collection. Yunaska is a former personal trainer and TV producer.

The couple was married in front of 400 guests at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Eric's brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, officiated the wedding, reportedly telling Yunaska, "You are not just gaining a family, you are getting six million Twitter followers."





Eric also owns and operates Trump Winery, Virginia's largest vineyard, and has pledged nearly $28 million to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his Eric Trump Foundation.

He and Lara split their time between Westchester and Manhattan, where Eric owns several different units at Trump Parc East.

TIFFANY, 23, daughter of Marla Maples

Unlike her half-siblings, Tiffany didn't grow up playing in her father's office — nor did she spend her summers helping him fix up the grounds of Seven Springs. Tiffany was raised by mother Marla Maples outside of Los Angeles. There, she attended Calabasas' Viewpoint School, where tuition is more than $30,000 a year.

Like her father, Tiffany graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. Her sister Ivanka reportedly helped her snag an internship at Vogue, and in 2011 she dropped the single for her debut song, "Like a Bird." She also had a paid internship at Warby Parker this past summer and is studying to take the LSAT.

Some of her friends are Manhattan's so-called " rel="noFollow"Rich Kids of Instagram," including Peter Brant, Jr. (son of media mogul Peter Brant), Gaia Matisse (Henri Matisse's great-great-granddaughter), and EJ Johnson (Magic Johnson's son), star of E!'s "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" show.

She loves to travel and her father's private jet comes in handy when she wants a change of scenery.

BARRON, 10, son of Melania

From the way Melania describes her 10-year-old son, he may be more like his father than any of his siblings. "He loves to build something and tear it down and build something else ... Sometimes I call him little Donald," she told Parenting.com.

The young heir is said to prefer suits to sweatpants and has an entire floor to himself at his parents' Trump Tower penthouse. Melania famously told ABC News that she slathers Barron in caviar moisturizer from her now-defunct skincare line.

He celebrated his fourth birthday with his entire preschool class at Manhattan's Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, where the kids ate a cake shaped like Donald's private jet and went on submarine and airplane tours.

Melania says he plays baseball and tennis, but has a proclivity for his dad's favorite sport: golf. His parents keep him out of the public eye as much as possible, but he regularly attends the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago and, when he was younger, Melania always took him to the Upper East Side's hottest children's social of the year, the Memorial-Sloan Kettering Bunny Hop.

April Walloga contributed reporting on a previous version of this article.