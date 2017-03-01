The suit that Trump wore for his address to Congress was a huge step up in his presidential appearance

He's not much of a sartorial icon or the typical picture of a politician. And yet in his first speech to a joint session of congress on Tuesday night, President Trump looked different from his normal self — in a word, polished.

He donned a dark navy (possibly even black) suit that appeared tailored to his body, a departure from his notoriously baggy numbers. It's also not quite as shiny as his other suits.

The cuffs are still a tad too long, but there's the right amount of shirt cuff poking out. That is aided by the fact that the jacket is buttoned up — a rarity for Trump.

The tie is a classy blue-striped one worn in place of his usual red "power tie." We didn't get a good look at the lower half, but the part above the lectern is what really matters.

Many on Twitter commented on the president's new look:



Admittedly, the bar for Trump looking presidential is pretty low, but it's still remarkable to see a change where one was not expected. More to that point: Why did Trump wait until now to decide to make the switch? There was little to no change during his campaign, his victory speech, his inauguration, or even his first days in office.

When the bar is low, it's not always worth praising someone for stepping over it. However, Trump's mini makeover shows the power that a few small changes can have for your overall image. Everyone will notice you look better, even if they can't quite pinpoint why.