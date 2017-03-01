The Obamas are getting a record-setting book deal worth at least $60 million

  • Published:

The lofty price tag will shatter the record for presidential memoirs.

12. Barack Obama play

12. Barack Obama

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

The bidding for the rights to books written by former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama has skyrocketed to more than $60 million, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Penguin Random House, which has published three other books by Barack Obama, is leading the bidding war so far, according to the report published on Tuesday. HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, and Macmillan are competing.

The lofty price tag will shatter the record for presidential memoirs, the Financial Times reported.

The rights to books written by Bill Clinton and George W. Bush sold for $15 million and $10 million, respectively.

The Obamas are writing their books separately but selling the rights jointly, according to the report.

Read the Financial Times report here »

Top 3

1 Enrique Peña Nieto Mexico's retaliation against Trump may be taking shapebullet
2 In US People are freaking out over a photo of Kellyanne Conway in the...bullet
3 Air Combat Here's how the F-35 stacks up to Russia and China's...bullet

Politics

President Trump.
Trump is taking his time to fill more than 500 key jobs, and that could stymie his agenda
Former Kentucky governor Steve Beshear
Democrats' pick to respond to Trump's speech was selected for one huge reason
Donald Trump
Report: FBI once reached agreement to pay former British spy who authored explosive Trump dossier
null
Trump is about to deliver a speech about the world’s most expensive aircraft carrier