Someone draped a 'refugees welcome' banner on the Statue of Liberty

  • Published:

The Statue of Liberty got a new sign on Tuesday. A banner that read "REFUGEES WELCOME" was unfurled on the monument's pedestal in New York. The 20-foot-by-3-foot, the banner was hung by a nylon rope to the wall of the statue's public observation deck, according to WABC. Rangers were moving in to take down the banner. Here's how it looked:

In a statement from the National Parks Service, representatives said that "affixing a banner to the national monument is strictly prohibited, and an investigation is underway by the United States Park Police to identify suspects."

The message comes shortly after the Department of Homeland Security unveiled its guidelines for President Donald Trump's executive order on border security immigration laws

