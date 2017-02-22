'Sinking like a rock': Trump's approval rating keeps plummeting

  • Published:

Trump was hit with abysmal poll numbers on Wednesday.

Donald Trump play

Donald Trump

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

President Donald Trump received his lowest approval rating since he took office in a poll released on Wednesday.

Voters gave Trump a negative 38 - 51% job approval rating in Wednesday's Quinnipiac University poll, down from a negative 42 - 51% approval rating in Quinnipiac's last poll on February 7.

The Quinnipiac poll shows a severe partisan split: Republicans approve Trump 83 - 10%, while Democrats disapprove 5 - 91%.

"President Donald Trump's popularity is sinking like a rock," Tim Malloy, the assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll said. "He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, level headedness and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows."

"This is a terrible survey one month in," Malloy added.

Among the other highlights (or lowlights):

  • Negative 39 - 55% favorability rating
  • Negative 55 - 40% say that he is not honest
  • Negative 63 - 33% say that he is not level-headed
  • 58% of voters say he is doing "more to divide the nation"
  • Only 38% of voters say they can trust Trump to do what is right "almost all of the time"

Worth noting, however, the Politico/Morning Consult poll from February 19 tells a different story.

41% of voters in the Politico poll say the country is heading in the right direction, up from just 29% immediately following the election in November. Further, the Politico poll shows Trump's approval rating increasing over the past week, to a 49% approval rating.

