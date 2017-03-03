Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross just chopped the price of his Manhattan penthouse to $16.5 million

He had initially listed it for $21 million in 2015.

Newly confirmed Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has chopped the price of his Manhattan penthouse to $16.5 million, Curbed NY reported.

He and wife Hilary Geary Ross had listed the 5,573-square-foot apartment for $21 million in 2015 before lowering it to $18.5 million last year. Located on West 57th Street — a section of New York that's been dubbed "Billionaires' Row" — the duplex penthouse has four bedrooms, five and a half baths, and a terrace with more than 1,800 square feet of space.

Let's take a look inside the billionaire investor's lavish spread.

The entrance is decorated with artwork. Forbes has valued Ross' collection at at least $150 million.

The entrance is decorated with artwork. Forbes has valued Ross' collection at at least $150 million.

The home has a very old-school New York feel to it, with ceilings that are as high as 19.5 feet in the living room.

The home has a very old-school New York feel to it, with ceilings that are as high as 19.5 feet in the living room.

But the kitchen is completely modern, complete with a double refrigerator, wine cooler, and what appears in the listing photo to be three different coffee makers.

But the kitchen is completely modern, complete with a double refrigerator, wine cooler, and what appears in the listing photo to be three different coffee makers.

There's a large dining room. According to the listing, it's large enough to accommodate 30 guests.

There's a large dining room. According to the listing, it's large enough to accommodate 30 guests.

And here's a look inside the master bedroom: one of four bedrooms in the apartment.

And here's a look inside the master bedroom: one of four bedrooms in the apartment.

The master bath is similarly large.

The master bath is similarly large.

A cozy library opens onto the terrace.

A cozy library opens onto the terrace.

