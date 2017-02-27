In response to a question at Monday's press briefing about whether a special prosecutor should investigate communications between Trump's associates and Russians, Spicer asked, "A special prosecutor for what?"

"We have now for six months heard story after story about unnamed sources saying the same thing over and over again," Spicer said. "And nothing's come of it."

The New York Times, among others, has reported on supposed ties between Trump aides and Russia, but so far no evidence has surfaced that implicates Trump aides in colluding with Russians to affect the outcome of the election.

The White House has recruited top officials, including Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, to dispute the reports. Nunes is leading the House investigation into the Trump team's Russia ties.

"You've got to ask yourself, what are you investigating?" Spicer said.

The press secretary noted that both the House and Senate, as well as the intelligence community, have been looking into allegations of inappropriate contacts with Russia.

"I think Russia's involvement and activity has been investigated up and down," Spicer said. "So the question becomes at some point, if there is nothing to further to investigate, what are you asking people to investigate?"

He continued later: "How many people have to say there's nothing there before you realize there's nothing there?"