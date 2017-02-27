Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer isn't so sure Republicans can repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the law better known as Obamacare.

In a "prebuttal" Monday to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday, Schumer said the GOP's plan to overhaul the healthcare system is already falling apart and likely won't get done.

"Dems are united on ACA, while GOP can’t agree on repeal timeline, what to replace it with, or even if they're calling it 'repeal & replace'," Schumer's account tweeted, referencing the GOP shift to saying their goal is to "repair" the law.

"One month into the ACA fight, it’s the GOP, not the Dems, who are in disarray & pointing at one another like an Abbot and Costello show."

The New York senator also said that "the odds are very high" that Obamacare will stick around.

Some conservatives have grown frustrated with the pace at which congressional leadership has moved to repeal and replace the ACA. House Speaker Paul Ryan said earlier this month that a plan from the Republican House leadership would be introduced soon.

A draft that leaked Friday, however, has elements that may be objectionable to some Senate Republicans, including changes to Medicaid funding. Rep. Mark Meadows, chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told CNN he would vote against the draft bill that leaked.

Trump, in a meeting with governor's on Monday, urged patience on the repeal, saying healthcare is "unbelievably complex."

Here are Schumer's tweets: