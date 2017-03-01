'Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity': Trump lauds Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid

  • Published:

"Ryan died as he lived — a warrior, a hero, battling against terrorism, and securing our nation," Trump said.

Widow of Fallen Navy Seal, Senior Chief William Owens, Carryn Owens and first lady Melania Trump attend a joint session of the U.S. Congress with U.S. President Donald Trump on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

During President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, Trump honored the US Navy SEAL killed in combat during a raid in Yemen.

William "Ryan" Owens was among more than two dozen people killed during the January raid — the first armed services mission ordered by Trump as commander-in-chief.

"Ryan died as he lived — a warrior, a hero, battling against terrorism, and securing our nation," Trump said. The chamber erupted in applause.

"Ryan's legacy is enbtched into eternity. Thank you," Trump said, turning toward Owens' widow, Carryn, who was seated next to Ivanka Trump.

Owens stood, visibly emotional, and joined in a standing ovation that stretched on for nearly two minutes.

"Ryan is looking down right now, you know that, and I think he's very happy because I think he just broke a record," Trump quipped referring to the extended round of applause.

"Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom. And we will never forget Ryan."

Watch the moment:

Some US military officials have criticized the Yemen raid. And NBC News cited US officials on Monday who said the mission produced "no significant intelligence." Bill Owens, the Navy SEAL's father, suggested in an interview with the Miami Herald that he has some questions for Trump about the raid.

Trump earlier on Tuesday suggested Obama was to blame for Owens' death.

