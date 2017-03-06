Politics-bi Watch Ben Carson refer to slaves as 'immigrants'

  • Published:

Newly minted Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson appeared to refer to slaves as "immigrants" in an address to department employees. Following is a transcript:

BEN CARSON: That’s what America is about. A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder, for less.

But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.

