Politics-bi TRUMP: 'Phase 2 & 3' of 'wonderful' healthcare overhaul will come soon

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to praise the new House GOP bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Trump called the American Health Care Act, released on Monday, a "wonderful new Healthcare Bill" and attacked Obamacare.

"Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation," tweeted the president. "ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast!"

The bill has already drawn criticism from Democrats and many conservative Republicans, albeit for very different reasons.

Trump also tweeted directly to the Fox News morning show "Fox and Friends," whose anchors were discussing the plan shortly before the tweet. The president promised future changes to healthcare, including allowing insurers to sell plans across state lines, in what he called "phase 2 & 3" of his healthcare overhaul.

"Don't worry, getting rid of state lines, which will promote competition, will be in phase 2 & 3 of healthcare rollout. @foxandfriends," tweeted Trump.

The plan to allow insurance plans that are accredited in one state to be sold in all others has long been a Republican goal and was one of Trump's five key policy proposals in his speech to Congress. It was, however, conspicuously absent from the AHCA.

Additionally, most health policy experts say that a similar provision already exists in the ACA and no insurers have taken advantage of it and it is unlikely to improve cost or competition for insurance plans.

