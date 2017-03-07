House Republicans unveiled their Affordable Care Act (ACA) replacement plan on Monday — called the American Healthcare Act (AHCA). People on social media were quick to compare the two plans in a series of illustrative photos.

As Business Insider's Bob Bryan reported earlier Monday, the AHCA would do away with Obamacare's individual mandate that compels all American to buy insurance or face a fine.

Instead, it features penalties such as increased premiums for failing to maintain continuous access to coverage.

The AHCA also would shift funding for people accessing healthcare outside of an employer or Medicare/Medicaid programs and adjust funding for the expansion of Medicaid.

Twitter users reacting to the GOP's Obamacare replacement expressed how they felt about it with a series of comparative photos. You can see some of them below:

