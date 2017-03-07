Politics-bi People on Twitter are ripping the GOP's Obamacare replacement

  • Published:

The new 123-page bill shares some similarities with the original Obamacare bill, but would likely lead to some people losing coverage.

House Republicans unveiled their Affordable Care Act (ACA) replacement plan on Monday — called the American Healthcare Act (AHCA). People on social media were quick to compare the two plans in a series of illustrative photos.

As Business Insider's Bob Bryan reported earlier Monday, the AHCA would do away with Obamacare's individual mandate that compels all American to buy insurance or face a fine.

Instead, it features penalties such as increased premiums for failing to maintain continuous access to coverage.

The AHCA also would shift funding for people accessing healthcare outside of an employer or Medicare/Medicaid programs and adjust funding for the expansion of Medicaid.

Twitter users reacting to the GOP's Obamacare replacement expressed how they felt about it with a series of comparative photos. You can see some of them below:

You can see other ACA vs. ACA replacement tweets here »

And the full 123-page American Healthcare Act can be read here »

