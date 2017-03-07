Politics-bi Marine commandant to troops sharing nude photos: 'Do you really want to be a Marine?'

The commandant of the Marine Corps on Tuesday released a powerful video message aimed at those in the Corps who are defending or engaged in the sharing of nude photos of their colleagues that has cast a black mark on the military service

"Do you really want to be a Marine?" Gen. Robert Neller asked in a video posted on the Defense Video & Imagery Distribution System.

The video is in response to a scandal involving a private Facebook group called Marines United, where many of its nearly 30,000 members were found to be passing around nude photos of female Marines without their consent, or photos stolen from their colleagues' Instagram accounts. Comments on the photos often denigrated their service or encouraged sexual assault, an explosive investigation by Thomas Brennan revealed.

The Corps came under fire after the report, especially because it had known about the problem — an article about a similar Facebook group was published more than two years ago.

"We are all teammates. Brothers and sisters. Marines," Neller said. "We are seen by our fellow citizens as men and women of honor and virtue, possessing an unbreakable commitment to each other and to the nation."

Neller, who has to be careful to not exercise unlawful command influence over what is an ongoing investigation, said that "it appears" some Marines had forgotten some of these truths by acting "unprofessionally" online.

"So let me cut to the chase," he said. "When I hear allegations of Marines denigrating their fellow Marines, I don't think such behavior is that of true warriors or warfighters."

The Corps' top general told victims of abuse to report it to their units or chaplains, and he further instructed his enlisted and officer leaders to support victims in coming forward.

"There is no time off for Marines. We are all in, 24/7, and if that commitment to your excellence interferes with your 'me time,' or if you can't or are unwilling to commit to contributing 100 percent to our Corps' warfighting ability by being a good teammate and improving cohesion and trust, then I have to ask you: Do you really want to be a Marine?" Neller said.

Watch the video: