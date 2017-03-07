Former CIA and NSA director Michael Hayden, author of Playing to the Edge: American Intelligence in the Age of Terror, says that President Obama never could have tapped Trump's phones and explains the reason why. Following is a transcript of this video.

It didn’t happen. It couldn’t happen. What he said was President Obama directed eavesdropping, surveillance, illegal surveillance of him or friends or other people at Trump Tower or the Trump campaign. That’s just not true and I can tell you that it’s not true because the president of the United States doesn’t have the authority to authorize electronic surveillance.

That authority was taken away from him in the 1970s with the great intelligence reforms of that era. The only institution of the United States government that can now authorize surveillance against a US person is the US court system. President Obama could not have done it.