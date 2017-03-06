Politics-bi Ecuador's presidential election could have big consequences for the fate of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange

  • Published:

The opposition candidate with a slight lead ahead of Ecuador's presidential runoff vote has said Assange would need to find new accommodations if he wins.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a copy of a UN ruling as he makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in London, February 5, 2016. play

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a copy of a UN ruling as he makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in London, February 5, 2016.

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

There is less than a month to go before the second round of Ecuador's presidential election, the outcome of which could end Julian Assange's nearly five-year stay in the country's London embassy.

The April 2 runoff election pits Lenin Moreno, successor to current left-wing President Rafael Correa, against Guillermo Lasso, the right-wing opposition candidate.

The Correa government has hosted Assange in a converted-office apartment in the embassy since June 19, 2012, when he fled bail and requested asylum in Ecuador to avoid extradition to Sweden, which has called for his return in relation to sexual-misconduct allegations.

Welcoming Assange lent Ecuador some of the WikiLeaks founder's cache and gave Correa the sheen of a defender of press freedom at a time when he was assailing the press at home.

But Assange's accommodation may come to an end if Lasso assumes Ecuador's highest office.

"The Ecuadorian people have been paying a cost that we should not have to bear," Lasso told The Guardian during an interview in February. "We will cordially ask Señor Assange to leave within 30 days of assuming a mandate."

Supporters of Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate from the CREO party and other opposition supporters stand outside the electoral council (CNE) headquarters, in Quito, Ecuador, February 21, 2017. play

Supporters of Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate from the CREO party and other opposition supporters stand outside the electoral council (CNE) headquarters, in Quito, Ecuador, February 21, 2017.

(REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Lasso was behind Moreno by several points when he made his initial comments about evicting Assange from the embassy, which came about 10 days before the first round of voting on February 19 (Lasso and another conservative candidate, Cynthia Viteria, both told AFP they would end Assange's asylum if they won).

Since then, he has taken lead, with one late-February poll giving him a 52.1 to 47.2% advantage over Moreno, though 19% of respondents in that poll were undecided.

In the days after that poll was taken, Lasso also qualified his stance on Assange.

"We will ask Mr. Assange, very politely, to leave our embassy, in absolute compliance with international conventions and protocols," he told the Miami Herald by email earlier this month. But, he said, "we vow to take all steps necessary so that another embassy will take him in and protect his rights."

Lasso also noted that Assange said he would agree to US extradition if President Barack Obama gave Chelsea Manning — the former US soldier who leaked hundreds of thousands of cables to WikiLeaks in 2010 and was subsequently sentenced to 35 years in a US prison — clemency.

People with signs calling for the release of imprisoned Wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning march in a gay-pride parade in San Francisco, June 28, 2015. play

People with signs calling for the release of imprisoned Wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning march in a gay-pride parade in San Francisco, June 28, 2015.

(REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo)

Prior to leaving office, Obama commuted Manning's sentence, granting her release on May 17.

Assange has said that commutation is not a pardon and remains in the embassy (Manning is a transgender woman, and in this election Ecuador allowed people to vote according to their chosen gender for the first time).

As polarizing a figure as Assange has been, his presence in Ecuador's embassy is just one of many issues that could influence voters when they head to the polls on April 2.

The Odebrecht graft scandal — related to millions of dollars paid out in bribes by a Brazilian multinational firm of the same name — has implicated officials from around the region.

Several current and former officials at Petroecuador, the country's state-run oil firm, are wanted on bribery and money-laundering charges in relation to Odebrecht contracts. When the offenses in question allegedly took place, current Vice President Jorge Glas, who is Moreno's running mate, was in charge of Petroecuador.

For his part, Lasso, a former banker — an unpopular profession in Ecuador — was a presidential-cabinet member during a financial meltdown in the late 1990s that ruined savings and led many to leave the country, though he has dismissed efforts to tie him to that calamity.

Lenin Moreno, the presidential candidate of the governing Alianza Pais party, makes the "V for victory" sign to supporters at a hotel in Quito shortly before the results of the country's general elections are announced on February 19, 2017. play

Lenin Moreno, the presidential candidate of the governing Alianza Pais party, makes the "V for victory" sign to supporters at a hotel in Quito shortly before the results of the country's general elections are announced on February 19, 2017.

(AFP)

While Correa has been praised for the economic boom Ecuador experienced during his 10 years in office, the country faces a uncertain outlook. The country's economy shrank 1.7% in 2016 — a contraction brought about by the ongoing slump in oil prices.

Many in the country have grown tired of Correa and worry his grip on power has abetted corruption.

Correa's government was able to stave off the deeper oil-related economic crises that have afflicted other countries in the region — in part by taking on large amounts of debt that forestalled cuts to popular social programs and layoffs of public-sector workers.

Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa addresses the nation from Carondelet Palace in Quito, June 15, 2015. play

Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa addresses the nation from Carondelet Palace in Quito, June 15, 2015.

(Reuters/Javier Amores)

The next president may have to pursue unpopular measures, like tax hikes or budget cuts, that would alienate Ecuadorians in response to that mounting debt.

In that environment, Moreno — whose predecessor cut Assange's internet access in the weeks before the US presidential election over WikiLeaks' distribution of Hillary Clinton's staffers' emails — may adopt a more hostile stance toward the WikiLeaks founder's presence.

Asked about Assange's possible impact on the first round of presidential voting — which Moreno won 39% to Lasso's 28% but fell just short of the 40% margin needed to win outright — Lasso said little.

"We have no indication, or comment, about that," he told the Miami Herald.

Top 3

1 Trump, Kim Jong-un The US is considering a direct strike against North...bullet
2 Meeting With Russian Envoy Trump reportedly went 'ballistic' over...bullet
3 Christopher Ruddy Conservative writer who spoke to Trump after...bullet

Politics

James Clapper intelligence NSA
Politics-bi What James Clapper didn't say about Trump's wiretap allegations is just as important as what he did
Mark Levin addresses the National Rifle Association's conference in 2014.
Politics-bi Conservative commentator who possibly inspired Trump's wiretap accusations slams skeptical CNN anchor
President Trump.
Politics-bi Here are 5 things different about Trump's new travel ban
null
Politics-bi The leadership vacuum behind the Marine Corps' massive nude-photo scandal