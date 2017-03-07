Republican members of Congress held a press conference on Tuesday to denounce their party leadership's American Health Care Act and said they would introduce their own Obamacare-repeal plan on Wednesday.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus and Republican senators suggested the proposed legislation did not go far enough in repealing all the taxes and entitlements in the Affordable Care Act.

"We think you have to get rid of Obamacare completely, so tomorrow I will introduce the bill that every single Republican voted on just 15 months ago, the bill that actually repeals Obamacare," Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said.

Jordan said he would introduce a bill similar to the bill that was passed by Congress in 2015 to repeal the ACA. That bill was vetoed by former President Obama.

Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mike Lee, who have also criticized the AHCA for not going far enough, were also present at the press conference. Paul said the GOP is united on repeal but "divided on a replacement," so the party should do a "complete repeal" of the ACA and work on crafting a replacement later.

"There's one thing that has united Republicans in when we won the House, in 2014 when we won the Senate, and in 2016 when we won the White House. This doesn't divide Republicans, this brings us together, and that is complete repeal, clean repeal," Paul said.

The AHCA has faced serious criticism since it was introduced on Monday. Conservative Republicans have said the law does not go far enough, moderate Republicans are worried about its changes to Medicaid expansion, conservative groups have called it "Obamacare Lite," and Democrats have said it will rip insurance away from Americans.

Even the AARP criticized a tweak in the law about how much an insurer can charge older patients compared to younger ones.

President Trump defended the law during a meeting around the same time as the Republican press conference bashing it.

"We're going to do something that’s great. And I am proud to support the replacement plan released by the House of Representatives," Trump said. "It follows the guidelines I laid out in my congressional address. … This will be a plan where you can choose your doctor and this will be a plan where you can choose your plan. And you know what the plan is. This is the plan."

Members of the House GOP leadership came out after meeting with Trump and said that the executive branch is supporting the AHCA.

"This president made it very clear to us that he wants us to pass this legislation," said Rep. Patrick McHenry, the Republican chief deputy whip.

