People on Twitter are mocking Trump's claim that his administration is a ‘fined-tuned machine'

  • Published:

Politics

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, left, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Trump names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser
Republican governor: 'Serious constitutional concerns' about deploying the National Guard for immigration enforcement
Mark Cuban goes on extended tweetstorm about 'The Trump Conundrum'
White House calls AP report on potential mobilization of the National Guard to lead deportations '100% not true'