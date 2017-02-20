Pulse.ng logo
Go
News
Politics
Local
Health
World
Business
Gist
Celebs
Music
Buzz
New Music
Music Videos
Mixtapes
Reviews
Movies
Lifestyle
Fashion
Beauty
Wellness
Weddings
Relationships
Arts & Culture
Food, Drinks & Travel
Men's Health
Women's Health
P Promos
Horoscope
Events
Sports
Football
Tennis
Athletics
Boxing
Rugby
SportyBet
Communities
Student Pulse
Pulse Religion
Pulse Tech
Hot! Pulse
Pulse Comedy
Product Review
Viral Pulse
Pulse Traffic
Pulse Cars
Pulse Real Estate
Pulse Books
Pulse Entrepreneurship
Pulse Bloggers
Pulse Podcasts
Business Insider
Finance
Lifestyle
Politics
Sports
Strategy
Tech
People on Twitter are mocking Trump's claim that his administration is a ‘fined-tuned machine'
Published:
20.54
Chris Snyder
Print
eMail
Tweet
Follow Tech Insider:
On Facebook
Tweet
Top 3
1
It's costing a fortune to protect the Trump family
2
'You don't get to tell us what to do': Fox News anchor confronts...
3
Here are all the controversial things the Trump administration has...
Politics
Trump names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser
Republican governor: 'Serious constitutional concerns' about deploying the National Guard for immigration enforcement
Mark Cuban goes on extended tweetstorm about 'The Trump Conundrum'
White House calls AP report on potential mobilization of the National Guard to lead deportations '100% not true'
Pulse.ng – News and Entertainment
Pulse NG is Nigeria's new media network. 24/7 live news & videos, entertainment, sports, lifestyle, celebrities & more.
© 2017 Pulse.ng
Home
News
Gist
Celebrities
Music
Movies
Lifestyle
Events
Sports
Communities
About Us
About
Terms And Conditions
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Google+
Youtube
Pinterest