Obama appearance in New York City causes brief commotion

  • Published:

President Barack Obama caused quite a commotion Friday when he stopped inside a New York City office building on Fifth Ave.

Barack Obama. play

Barack Obama.

(Allan Smith/Business Insider)

A large crowd gathered outside, trying to catch a view of Obama as he left 160 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

It was not immediately clear what the former president was attending to during his stop. A representative for the president's foundation declined to comment.

In the liberal enclave of Manhattan, Obama was met with loud cheers as he walked to his motorcade.

He put on a pair of sunglasses and waved to the crowd before leaving the scene.

Watch his appearance below:

