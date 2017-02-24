Obama appearance in New York City causes brief commotion

President Barack Obama caused quite a commotion Friday when he stopped inside a New York City office building on Fifth Ave.
Former President Barack Obama caused quite a commotion Friday when he stopped inside a New York City office building.
A large crowd gathered outside, trying to catch a view of Obama as he left 160 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
It was not immediately clear what the former president was attending to during his stop. A representative for the president's foundation declined to comment.
In the liberal enclave of Manhattan, Obama was met with loud cheers as he walked to his motorcade.
He put on a pair of sunglasses and waved to the crowd before leaving the scene.