New Yorker magazine goes Russian with cover skewering Trump and Putin

  • Published:

The New Yorker magazine's latest cover uses their iconic mascot to skewer the relationship between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In a riff on the magazine's first cover, from 1925, by Rea Irvin, [artist Barry Blitt] imagines a future in which our dandy mascot has become Eustace Vladimirovich Tilley and the lepidopteran under scrutiny is none other than a stunned Donald Trump," New Yorker art director Françoise Mouly writes as an introduction to the cover.

Mouly also notes that this issue features a sizeable investigation into the two presidents' ties, with the subtitle, "Trump, Putin, and the new Cold War."

Here's the cover of the New Yorker's newest issue:

null play

null

(@NewYorker/Twitter)

And for comparison, here is the magazine's first issue from 1925, featuring mascot-to-be Eustace Tilley:

null play

null

(Via Wikipedia)

Top 3

1 Here's how the F-35 stacks up to Russia and China's 5th-generation aircraftbullet
2 A body language expert analyzes Trump's unique handshakesbullet
3 It's costing a fortune to protect the Trump familybullet

Politics

PDP factional Leaders, Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff Leadership crisis engulfs Nigeria's leading opposition party
ruth bader ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'We are not experiencing the best of times,' but the public's reaction offers 'hope'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily briefing on Feb. 23, 2017 in at the White House in Washington, DC.
The White House had a curious explanation for Trump describing deportations as a 'military operation'
FBI Director James Comey.
FBI rejects White House request to publicly debunk Russia stories