'Morning Joe' host Mika Brzezinski: This is a 'fake presidency'

Responding to President Donald Trump's assertions that much reporting on his administration is "fake news," MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski called Trump's presidency "fake" during Thursday's "Morning Joe" show.

Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough described a series of misleading statements made by Trump's spokespeople, including top advisers Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller, to the media over the past week.



"You have Kellyanne spreading alternative facts, saying things that aren’t true, selling clothing," Brzezinski said. "You have Miller describing the powers of the presidency in an incorrect, inappropriate and lying fashion."

Scarborough called the president's messaging "one lie on top of another lie on top of another lie," to which Brzezinski added, "it's [a] fake presidency.”

The "Morning Joe" hosts have stepped up their criticism of the administration this week. On Wednesday, Brzezinski announced that Conway will no longer be allowed to appear on "Morning Joe," calling her "not credible anymore."

On Monday, Scarborough slammed comments made by Miller on several Sunday political talk shows, in which Miller defended the president's baseless claims about massive voter fraud, condemned a recent court ruling against Trump's immigration ban, and blasted media coverage of the new administration.

Scarborough, referencing Miller's statement that the president's authority "will not be questioned," said the comments sounded like "autocracy for young politickers 101."

While "Morning Joe" was a media staple for former White House officials like Valerie Jarrett, the show has taken on new significance during the current administration because of Trump's apparent fondness for the show.

"Morning Joe" segments seem to inspire tweets from the president and Scarborough took advantage of that, addressing Trump directly on Thursday's show: "Here's a message to the White House: you keep lying, we're going to keep reporting about it," Scarborough said.

Maxwell Tani contributed to this story.