Mike Pence's Twitter account was live-tweeting about Israel using a picture of the wrong flag

  • Published:

Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition on Friday, and while he was speaking, his Twitter account was live-tweeting portions of the speech.

Several tweets from the account included a picture of a flag next to the word, "Israel." The image, however, was the Nicaraguan flag, not Israel's.

The tweets were removed after people on social media caught on to the mistake. You can see screenshots of the now-deleted tweets below:

Here's what the actual Israeli flag looks like:

israeli flag play

israeli flag

(Zachi Evenor/Flickr)

Pence said during speech, Trump and I stand with Israel because her cause is our cause, her values are our values, and her fight is our fight."

