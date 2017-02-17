Mark Cuban goes on extended tweetstorm about 'The Trump Conundrum'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban used Twitter on Friday to respond to President Donald Trump's wild Thursday press conference and discuss what he termed "The Trump Conundrum."

In an extended Twitter storm, the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks who stars on ABC's "Shark Tank" said the biggest dilemma facing the president was whether to lead the government "effectively" or "play to his base."

"Policies aren't his biggest issue," Cuban tweeted. "Every POTUS has detractors. No president makes everyone happy."

He then outlined what he believed to be Trump's "biggest issues."

"No self awareness, no situational awareness, can't admit mistakes, no leadership skills, can't stay focused," he wrote, adding, "No management skills, doesn't read, doesn't use tech and makes no effort to learn, only consumes analog media."

He then said Trump had "no attachments to other people (Ivanka=exception)." He added: "People are fungible to him. He doesn't care who stays or goes."

Asked why he decided to harp on those points by a Twitter user, who added that Trump "was elected despite these flaws," Cuban wrote he was doing so "because they matter to our country."

He did say Trump was "trying to do some things right," however.

"Taxes, lobbyists, bureaucracy, FCC, SEC," he wrote. "If he can get the changes passed, they are positives."

Still, he added that Trump was "making very wrong policy errors."

"Wall, legal immigration, diversity in cabinet, micromanaging job growth, ACA changes, EPA," he wrote.

Soon after Trump's Thursday press conference, Cuban said it was "a waste of time to try to turn Pinocchio into a real president."

Cuban, who was quieter on Trump after his electoral victory, has returned in recent weeks to hammering the president on social media and in TV interviews. Cuban took aim at Trump for his implementation of the travel ban, taking a more openly critical position than other prominent executives.

"I've been crushing POTUS," Cuban wrote in late January in a tweet that has since been deleted. "He has earned it."

Cuban was warmer to the idea of a Trump presidency during the primary season, but he quickly soured on Trump after the Manhattan billionaire secured the nomination. He eventually endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and became a prominent supporter and surrogate for her in the general election.

Following a recent Twitter confrontation he had with the president, which came in the aftermath of a New York Post story about Cuban's potential 2020 presidential bid, the billionaire business mogul told Business Insider "we will see" when asked about a possible future White House bid.