Mark Cuban goes on extended tweetstorm about 'The Trump Conundrum'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban took to Twitter on Friday to respond to President Donald Trump's wild Thursday press conference and discuss what he termed "The Trump Conundrum."

In an extended Twitter storm, the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC's "Shark Tank" said the biggest dilemma facing the president is whether to lead the government "effectively" or "play to his base."

"Policies aren't his biggest issue," Cuban tweeted. "Every POTUS has detractors. No president makes everyone happy."

He then outlined what he believes to be Trump's "biggest issues."

"No self awareness, no situational awareness, can't admit mistakes, no leadership skills, can't stay focused," he wrote. "No management skills, doesn't read, doesn't use tech and makes no effort to learn, only consumes analog media ...& Has no attachments to other people (Ivanka=exception). People are fungible to him. He doesn't care who stays or goes."

Asked by a Twitter user why he decided to harp on those points, adding that Trump "was elected despite these flaws," Cuban wrote he is doing so "because they matter to our country."

He acknowledged that Trump "is trying to do some things right," however.

"Taxes, lobbyists, bureaucracy, FCC, SEC," he wrote. "If he can get the changes passed, they are positives."

Still, he added Trump "is making very wrong policy errors."