Congressional leaders are unloading on President Donald Trump's moves to limit US refugee programs as a means of boosting national security.

"Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight," Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said on Friday, "a grand tradition of America, welcoming immigrants, that has existed since America was founded, has been stomped upon.

House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi offered similar expressions in her own statement: "As the Statue of Liberty holds her torch of welcome high, there are tears in her eyes as she sees how low this Administration has stooped in its callousness toward mothers and children escaping war-torn Syria."

Sen. Dick Durbin from Illinois said: "History will judge where America’s leaders stood today. Faced with the humanitarian crisis of our time, the United States cannot turn its back on children fleeing persecution, genocide, and terror."

Noting the significance of the timing of Trump's executive order, which came down on International Holocaust Remembrance Day — Durbin added: "During the Holocaust we failed to fulfill to our duty to humanity. We cannot allow mindless fear to lead us into another regretful chapter in our history."

A key part of the executive order would specifically ban Syrian refugees from resettling in the US. Syria has been embroiled in a brutal civil war since 2011, prompting a refugee crisis with effects that have been felt throughout Europe.

The Trump administration's measures have been criticized as antithetical to America's founding principles. Others have suggested the executive order's rules — one of which says only refugees who support the US Constitution may be allowed into the country — are impossible to enforce.

Protests began earlier this week after it was announced Trump would move forward with the executive order.

And here's Nancy Pelosi's statement:

“As the Statue of Liberty holds her torch of welcome high, there are tears in her eyes as she sees how low this Administration has stooped in its callousness toward mothers and children escaping war-torn Syria. This Administration has mistaken cruelty for strength and prejudice for strategy. As the Chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration said recently of the men, women and children who seek a better life in America, ‘We remind our communities and our nation that these families have intrinsic value as children of God.’ Today’s executive actions dishonor our values and do not address the threat of terrorism. Americans of all faiths must confront and reject any attempt to target for exclusion or discrimination anyone on the basis of their religion. House Democrats will continue to demand strong and smart action to defeat terrorists while protecting religious freedom and defending our Constitution."

