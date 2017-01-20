Joe Biden Former VP ended his tenure as vice president in the perfect way

Joe Biden ended his tenure as vice president in an apt way: taking the Amtrak home to Delaware.

The now former vice president and second lady, Jill Biden, were seen walking down the platform at Union Station in Washington, DC, to board a train back to their home state after President Donald Trump was inaugurated as the nation's 45th president:

Biden was known to ride Amtrak to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, daily over his long Senate career.

Biden has indicated that he'll stay active in the fight against cancer in the coming months, continuing work on the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative he launched last year after the death of his son, Beau, in 2015.