Incredible photo of Hillary Clinton shows her reading story about Pence's personal email use in office

Hillary Clinton was spotted on an airplane Friday with a copy of USA Today in her lap — the headline blaring, "Pence used personal email in office."

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The headline contained the news that Vice President Mike Pence used his personal AOL email account to communicate with top advisers for official business while serving as the governor of Indiana, which hearkened back to a key point of the 2016 campaign.

Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state made her the subject of an FBI investigation and months of blistering attacks by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Throughout the campaign, Trump called for Clinton to be jailed for her email use, encouraging chants of "lock her up" at his rallies and rejecting the FBI's eventual recommendation that the FBI not bring charges against Clinton.

Pence's emails, which were part of a public-records request, discussed matters related to security both local and abroad — from security gates at the governor's residence to the state's response to global terrorist attacks.

Representatives for Pence released a statement on Thursday:

"Similar to previous governors, during his time as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account. As Governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana's Access to Public Records Act."

Here is the photo:

And some reactions on Twitter:

Allan Smith and David Choi contributed to this report.

