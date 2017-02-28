'I think he is behind it': Trump suggests Obama is organizing protests against him

"You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes," Trump said. "You never know," Trump said.

President Donald Trump delivered a scathing accusation against former President Barack Obama.

When asked if Obama was responsible for organizing some of the protests — including the widely-publicized demonstrations at GOP town hall meetings of late — Trump had this response:

"No, I think he is behind it, I also think it’s politics, that’s the way it is," Trump said in a preview of an interview with "Fox and Friends" released Monday night.

"You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes," Trump said. "You never know."

Trump's comments follow a long-playing battle with his critics and nationwide protests that have steadily grown in the months since he was elected. The president has continued to assert that demonstrators opposing his presidency are professional agitators and has stated, without evidence, that he only lost the popular vote because of election fraud. Multiple state and federal organizations — and Trump's own attorneys — have debunked those claims.

Trump's many squabbles have also played out under the specter of his self-declared war with US news organizations.

Here is the president's full quote on the question of protesters gathering around the country:

“No, I think that President Obama’s behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks … possibly come from that group ... But I also understand that’s politics, and in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics, and it will probably continue."

Watch the clip:

