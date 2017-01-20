Hillary Clinton 'I'm here today to honor our democracy': Democratic candidate tweets as she arrives at Trump's inauguration

Hillary Clinton announced on Twitter her reason for attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, citing the ceremony of the peaceful transition of power.

"I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration," she wrote on Twitter.

Moments later, she emerged onto the platform at Trump's inauguration in Washington, DC.

Clinton sported a white outfit, a detail not lost on some commentators and pundits, who noted that it carried symbolism because of the color's association with American suffragists in the early 20th century.

Clinton embraced the symbolism during her 2016 presidential bid, sporting an ivory pantsuit during her address at the Democratic National Convention last year.