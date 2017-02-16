Here's who is paying the agreed-upon share to NATO — and who isn't

  • Published:

It turns out that only five of 28 NATO countries are actually meeting the alliance's goal for defense spending.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, right, with US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis before a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. play

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, right, with US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis before a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

(Associated Press/Virginia Mayo)

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reportedly said Wednesday that NATO member countries should start paying more on defense or the US may "moderate" its commitment to the alliance.

"I owe it to you all to give you clarity on the political reality in the United States, and to state the fair demand from my country's people in concrete terms," Mattis told NATO defense ministers, according to The Washington Post.

Only five of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's 28 member countries last year met the alliance goal of spending at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

"America will meet its responsibilities, but if your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to the alliance, each of your capitals needs to show its support for our common defense," Mattis said.

Here's a breakdown of each country's contribution, based on 2016 figures provided by NATO:

United States, 3.61%.

Greece, 2.38%.

Britain, 2.21%.

Estonia, 2.16%.

Poland, 2%.

France, 1.78%.

Turkey, 1.56%.

Norway, 1.54%.

Lithuania, 1.49%.

Romania, 1.48%.

Latvia, 1.45%.

Portugal, 1.38%.

Bulgaria, 1.35%.

Croatia, 1.23%.

Albania, 1.21%.

Germany, 1.19%.

Denmark, 1.17%.

Netherlands, 1.17%.

Slovakia, 1.16%.

Italy, 1.11%.

Czech Republic, 1.04%.

Hungary, 1.01%.

Canada, 0.99%.

Slovenia, 0.94%.

Spain, 0.91%.

Belgium, 0.85%.

Luxembourg, 0.44%.

