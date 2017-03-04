As the saying goes, an army cannot march on an empty stomach. The US Navy is no exception to this rule — especially in the case of the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid during World War II.

After surviving kamikaze and torpedo attacks, the ship went on to serve during the Vietnam War and as a NASA recovery vessel. The USS Intrepid was decommissioned in 1974 and is currently berthed on the Hudson River in New York City. She houses the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

Here's what it took to keep the Navy and US Marines fed: