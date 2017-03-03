'He could have stated his response more accurately': Trump stands with Sessions amid Russian chaos

President Donald Trump defended Jeff Sessions on Thursday, calling the embattled attorney general an "honest man" targeted by a Democratic "witch hunt" over his reported contacts with the Russian ambasador.

However, the president did note that Sessions could have been clearer during his confirmation hearings, when Sessions denied having discussions with the Russians.

"Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional," Trump said in a statement.

He continued:

"This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election and now, they have lost their grip on reality. The real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total witch hunt!"

Earlier on Thursday, Sessions recused himself from investigations of Russian interference with the 2016 US election following reports the Republican had multiple contacts with the Russian ambassador during the campaign.

Multiple lawmakers have called for Sessions to resign after news of his meetings broke.