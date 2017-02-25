'FREEDOM FROM THE PRESS': New York Daily News previews ominous cover amid Trump's media uproar

The New York Daily News teased its Saturday news cover on Friday night: "FREEDOM FROM THE PRESS," the headline read, a spin on the phrase, "freedom of the press," which is outlined in the First Amendment of the US Constitution. The Daily News cover has the word "of" conspicuously crossed out.

The cover reflects on the White House's move to block some news organizations from a White House press gaggle on Friday.

The block prompted the Associated Press and Time Magazine to boycott the briefing in protest. White House Correspondents' Association president Jeff Mason issued a statement, saying the board would be discussing the matter with White House staff.

CNN's Jake Tapper slammed the White House's block on Friday, calling the White House's actions "un-American." The White House is "taking the next step in attempting to avoid checks and balances and accountability," Tapper said.

