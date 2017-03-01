FOCUS GROUP: Trump exceeds expectations during joint address before Congress

  • Published:

President Donald Trump exceeded expectations during his Tuesday night address before a joint-session of Congress, a focus group said.

Pollster Frank Luntz asked his 21-member focus group how the president performed during his lengthy speech.

Nineteen of the 21 individuals told Luntz that the speech was "better than expected." Luntz said that nine of those individuals were Clinton voters.

"OK, so he did well," Luntz said upon getting the results.

Trump's speech on Tuesday night was his first address before Congress since taking the oath of office last month.

In the address, dominated by an "America first" theme, Trump touched on many of the issues he campaigned on during his run for the presidency: trade, immigration, terrorism, and the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

