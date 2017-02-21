'F--- you for that': Milo Yiannopoulos attacks the media in a press conference after resigning from Breitbart

Just weeks after protests broke out at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos is under fire for appearing to condone pedophilia. The controversial speaker and columnist announced his resignation from Breitbart in a press conference and partially blamed the media for his negative image.

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

YIANNOPOULOS: And that is part of, you know, part of the failing of the media in this country. They have gleefully reported things about me they know aren’t true over the last 48 hours. With the result, you know, that you now all know. And you guys are responsible for that, and f---you for that. Because you, you know, you did a bad thing. I take responsibility for the words I used. I take responsibility for the things that I said. but I don’t believe that any journalist writing a story or any editor pressing the publish button believes that I sincerely advocate for or support pedophilia. It's an absurd and ridiculous allegation but they gleefully printed it anyway. America knows better, and knows different.

