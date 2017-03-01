DARPA has been using ambulances to search for nukes in D.C.

  • Published:

DARPA installed roughly 73 radiation detectors on emergency vehicles in the D.C. area.

null play

null

(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

DARPA has been using ambulances outfitted with special equipment to keep the nation's capitol safe from nuclear weapons.

The Pentagon's research-and-development shop announced on Wednesday the conclusion of its biggest and longest-running test deployment of its Sigma program. The test run had been running for seven months and finished in February.

DARPA installed roughly 73 radiation detectors on emergency vehicles, logging more than 100,000 hours and 150,000 miles around the city. The networked gear runs advanced software that can detect tiny traces of radioactivity, which is able to sort out the benign from the potentially deadly.

“D.C. Fire and EMS was an invaluable partner and testbed for SIGMA’s vehicle-scale detectors,” Vincent Tang, DARPA program manager, said in a statement. "The data gathered during the D.C. deployment are helping to further fine-tune the SIGMA system for potential deployment in major cities across the country and for emergency use by active-duty military units and National Guard civil support teams.”

Besides the vehicle-mounted devices, DARPA also has smartphone-sized devices that fit on a police officer's belt, and detectors that can attach to fixed sites such as roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure.

Check out the video below to see an overview of the program:

Top 3

1 In US People are freaking out over a photo of Kellyanne Conway in the...bullet
2 Air Combat Here's how the F-35 stacks up to Russia and China's...bullet
3 Hillary Clinton's Email Controversy Experts warn the FBI put itself...bullet

Politics

Ground crew prepare combat aircraft Panavia Tornados at RAF Marham on December 2, 2015 at RAF Marham, United Kingdom.
Watch British airstrikes blast ISIS vehicles off the road near the group's last stronghold in the country
null
The suit that Trump wore for his address to Congress was a huge step up in his presidential appearance
Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto arrive for a press conference in Mexico City.
Mexico's wages are so paltry that human-rights and legal groups are sounding the alarm
Carryn Owens with Ivanka Trump.
Sean Spicer shuts down suggestion that Trump used widow of Navy SEAL as 'prop'