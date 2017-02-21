A CIA analyst has resigned, citing concerns over President Donald Trump's treatment of the US intelligence community. Edward Price, who had worked for the CIA since 2006, left his position this month.

"I cannot in good faith serve this administration as an intelligence professional," Price said in a column published by The Washington Post on Monday.

In his column, Price expressed his disbelief with the manner in which Trump — both as a candidate and as president-elect — criticized the US intelligence community over its findings about Russia's attempts to influence the US election.

Trump on several occasions accused US spy agencies of conducting politically motivated investigations, and at times called out specific agencies like the CIA in tweets railing against their actions.

Price pointed to one specific occasion when Trump visited the CIA the day after he was inaugurated:

"Standing in front of a memorial to the CIA’s fallen officers, he seemed to be addressing the cameras and reporters in the room, rather than the agency personnel in front of them, bragging about his inauguration crowd the previous day," Price said.

Price insisted his decision to resign was not political, having served "with conviction," he wrote, under President George W. Bush. Price said Trump's decision to add White House chief strategist Steve Bannon to the National Security Council's Principals' Committee also contributed to his decision to leave the CIA. Bannon is seen by critics as a champion of white-nationalist politics.

Price urged the Trump administration to rebuild trust with the US intelligence community by acknowledging their contributions that inform public policy.