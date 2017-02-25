Bernie Sanders taunts Trump with photos of inauguration crowd after Trump says a rally of his voters would be the 'biggest'

Sen. Bernie Sanders responded to President Donald Trump's claim that a rally with his voters would be the "biggest ever" with photos of his inauguration crowd.

Trump tweeted Saturday morning suggesting that "maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally."

"It would be the biggest of them all!" Trump said.

Sanders, who ran against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, responded with his own tweet:

Reporters and others pointed out during Trump's inauguration in January that his crowd seemed to be significantly smaller than the crowd that showed up for President Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2008.

Trump and his team responded to these claims during the first days of his presidency, accusing journalists of misstating the size of his crowd.