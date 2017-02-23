A startling number of Americans think the US will get into another major war under Trump

  • Published:

Among Democrats, a whopping 88% expressed worry over a major war. Only 4 in 10 Republicans felt the same way.

canada special forces play

canada special forces

(REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/Pool)

A recent poll that had input from more than 11,000 people in February shows that about two-thirds of Americans worry that the US will become "engaged in a major war in the next four years."

The poll determined that 36% of Americans were very worried, 30% were worried, 25% not too worried, and only 8% not worried at all. But when looked at along party lines, a stark divide occurs.

Among Democrats, a whopping 88% expressed worry over a major war. Only 4 in 10 Republicans felt the same way.

On the issue of alliances, the US showed greater unity with 62% supporting alliances even if that means compromising, and 80% of respondents supported NATO.

But on the issue of the US's main geopolitical adversary, Russia, the partisan divide is alive and well. While overall 61% of Americans thought of Russia as unfriendly or an enemy to the US, only 49% of Republicans felt that way compared to 76% of Democrats.

Within the Republican party, 73% of 18-29 year olds, who grew up post-Cold War thought of Russia as an Ally or friend while 69% of Republicans aged 65 and up thought of Russia as unfriendly or an enemy.

Top 3

1 It's costing a fortune to protect the Trump familybullet
2 Russia acknowledges propaganda force meant to wage information...bullet
3 Sebastian Gorka, Trump's combative new national security aide, is...bullet

Politics

James O'keefe
Conservative provocateur James O'Keefe says he plans to leak 'hundreds of hours of tape' in CNN exposé
White House advisor Kellyanne Conway makes remarks during a broadcast of Sean Hannity's TV show during the opening day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities, at National Harbor, Maryland, February 22, 2017.
Kellyanne Conway made her return to TV and denied a CNN report she was 'sidelined' for a week
null
A body language expert analyzes Trump's unique handshakes
Donald Trump H.R. McMaster
Trump's new national security adviser may undo some of the president's early foreign-policy changes