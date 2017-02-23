A startling number of Americans think the US will get into another major war under Trump

A recent poll that had input from more than 11,000 people in February shows that about two-thirds of Americans worry that the US will become "engaged in a major war in the next four years."

The poll determined that 36% of Americans were very worried, 30% were worried, 25% not too worried, and only 8% not worried at all. But when looked at along party lines, a stark divide occurs.

Among Democrats, a whopping 88% expressed worry over a major war. Only 4 in 10 Republicans felt the same way.

On the issue of alliances, the US showed greater unity with 62% supporting alliances even if that means compromising, and 80% of respondents supported NATO.

But on the issue of the US's main geopolitical adversary, Russia, the partisan divide is alive and well. While overall 61% of Americans thought of Russia as unfriendly or an enemy to the US, only 49% of Republicans felt that way compared to 76% of Democrats.

Within the Republican party, 73% of 18-29 year olds, who grew up post-Cold War thought of Russia as an Ally or friend while 69% of Republicans aged 65 and up thought of Russia as unfriendly or an enemy.