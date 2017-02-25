The Conservative Political Action Conference took place this week in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, DC.

The annual political confab has been the largest gathering of conservatives since its inception in 1974. Thousands attend each year to listen to luminaries deliver speeches and offer their vision for the future of conservatism.

This year was no different. With a noticeable tilt toward Trumpism, the 2017 conference brought together conservatives of all different stripes and concluded with a boat party held by Breitbart.

Business Insider attended the conference. Here are some of the sights we saw.

CPAC was held this year at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Here's the main check in stand where attendees picked up their badges.

After picking up conference credentials, attendees proceed inside. Just outside the main ballroom, where the high-profile speeches are delivered, is what's dubbed as "radio row." Conservative outlets broadcast their shows live from CPAC here.

There were many interesting sights on radio row. Here's a man dressed up as a swamp creature. President Donald Trump, of course, famously promised during the campaign to "drain the swamp" of corruption.

Here's the entrance to the main ballroom.

For high-profile speakers, the ballroom regularly fills to capacity. This is what it looked like when Trump addressed the conference on Friday.

Toward the back of the main ballroom was an enclosed area for members of the press to sit and file their stories. When Trump spoke on Friday, it also filled to capacity.

TV outlets often do live shots or interview politicians from the risers in the press pen.

Here's Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, the organization that hosts CPAC, doing an on-camera interview with Bloomberg.

Outside the ballroom, near radio row, is where attendees voted in the famous CPAC straw poll, which serves as a good indicator about which strain of conservatism is most popular.

Conservative luminaries are often swarmed by both journalists and attendees as they walk on radio row. Here's Judge Jeanine Pirro taking selfies with fans as she filmed for her Fox News show.

And here's former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore.

White nationalist Richard Spencer stirred controversy Thursday on radio row before being ejected from the conference. A CPAC spokesperson called his views "repugnant."

Downstairs was the exhibit hall where conservative organizations setup their booths.

Upon walking in the entrance to the exhibit hall, attendees were greeted with the Breitbart swag store.

Here's one of the Breitbart mugs for sale.

And here are a couple of the t-shirts Breitbart was selling. One read: "Border Wall Construction Co."

The shopping experience at the Breitbart store was even complete with a branded brown bag.

Elsewhere in the exhibit hall was an "art theory lounge" which featured "snowflake coloring books" for people to work on.

Here's one of the "snowflake coloring books" attendees could complete.

Also in the exhibit hall was a booth aimed at drafting controversial and outspoken Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke to run for U.S. Senate.

The "Draft Sheriff Clarke for U.S. Senate" booth featured giant bobbleheads of the sheriff.

The Republican National Committee, fresh off Trump's victory, was also present. The RNC allowed individuals to take photos in a pair of chairs with a backdrop of the White House.

CPAC in the age of Trump would not be complete without an official Trump store allowing attendees to purchase "Make America Great Again" gear.

CPAC is also known for the parties held at night. The hottest gathering is hosted by Breitbart and this year's took place on a boat docked nearby. It had a Hawaiian luau theme.

Here's the head of the pig which served as the main course of the luau.

Guests at the Breitbart party included "Dog the Bounty Hunter," Nigel Farage, and others.

All the fun eventually had to come to an end. Attendees packed up and left on Saturday after the conclusion of the three-day conference. Until next year, CPAC!