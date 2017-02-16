Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler start an underground casino in 'The House'

  • Published:

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler get creative when they have to find a way to pay for their daughter's college tuition in "The House."

"The House." play

"The House."

(Warner Bros)

Comedy greats Will Farrell and Amy Poehler will share the screen in the comedy "The House" this summer as they play parents who can't afford to pay for their daughter's tuition to college so they decide to start an underground casino to earn some quick cash.

With that premise anything goes and by the looks of the trailer it does. The "Saturday Night Live" greats have to do everything from building out more features once the casino gets popular, like a fight night, to sending a message when they find a cheater.

Check out the trailer below. "The House" opens in theaters June 30.

