There's so much happening at the Oscars when the TV cameras aren't looking, like stars getting emotional backstage or just finding time to eat.
But thanks to the quickly evolving technology of covering the awards, we get some behind-the-scenes glimpses at some of those special moments.
Business Insider talked to Larry Busacca, Getty's chief entertainment photographer, about what it's like to be in the middle of the Oscars storm and try to find the perfect visuals. Luckily, not only Gett but also stars with phones and social-media accounts are able to give us some pretty great shots you won't see on TV — whether that's Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling looking on backstage with glee, Chrissy Teigen hitting the bar with elegance, or a hug between stars of "Moonlight."
"We're doing a job," Busacca, who's been a leading entertainment photographer for over 25 years, told Business Insider. "It's like a regular work day, but not really. You never get past the fact that it's the Oscars."
Here's what it was like behind the scenes at the 2017 Oscars:
This year, Getty placed remote cameras on the red carpet. Remote cameras are static and stay in one place, and are useful for capturing hundreds of arrivals.
The photo agency also recently started using robotic cameras, which can move up, down, from side to side, and can zoom in. A photographer operates the robotic cameras with a joystick at a computer.
"It's like playing a video game," Busacca said.
Busacca told us that it's about being in the moment, and being at the right place at the right time. These moments pass by quickly, so photographers really have to be tuned in and fully aware of what's happening around them.
This candid shot of "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins, wearing a blue ribbon to represent the ACLU, was taken by a robotic camera.
Busacca said that some of his favorite gowns of the nights were from Charlize Theron, Hailee Steinfeld, and Taraji P. Henson.
Above, Janelle Monáe shows off her look in an aerial view from a remote camera.
Busacca described the whole night, from the red carpet and the ceremony to the Vanity Fair after-party, as an "amplified experience."
Like this amazing pantsuit Viola Davis wore Sunday night. Busacca told Business Insider that during what's now known as Envelopegate, he was preparing for the Vanity Fair party arrivals, and everyone was suddenly glued to TVs showing the confusion.