At the Oscars, there's so much to catch in the broadcaast, yet so many more wonderful details that the audience at home misses.

But thanks to the quickly evolving technology of covering the awards, we get some behind-the-scenes glimpses at some of those special moments.

Business Insider talked to Larry Busacca, Getty's chief entertainment photographer, about what it's like to be in the middle of the Oscars storm and try to find the perfect visuals. Luckily, not only Gett but also stars with phones and social-media accounts are able to give us some pretty great shots you won't see on TV — whether that's Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling looking on backstage with glee, Chrissy Teigen hitting the bar with elegance, or a hug between stars of "Moonlight."

"We're doing a job," Busacca, who's been a leading entertainment photographer for over 25 years, told Business Insider. "It's like a regular work day, but not really. You never get past the fact that it's the Oscars."

Here's what it was like behind the scenes at the 2017 Oscars:

"The technology and innovation we have today helps those watching from home to experience the event like you're there yourself."

This year, Getty placed remote cameras on the red carpet. Remote cameras are static and stay in one place, and are useful for capturing hundreds of arrivals.

The photo agency also recently started using robotic cameras, which can move up, down, from side to side, and can zoom in. A photographer operates the robotic cameras with a joystick at a computer.

"It's like playing a video game," Busacca said.

"You never know if you're gonna get that magic photo."

Busacca told us that it's about being in the moment, and being at the right place at the right time. These moments pass by quickly, so photographers really have to be tuned in and fully aware of what's happening around them.

"During the show it's a foot race. It's unpredictable. You're running to catch the next big star who just arrived on the red carpet. These guys are in great shape."

This candid shot of "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins, wearing a blue ribbon to represent the ACLU, was taken by a robotic camera.

"Visually, any gown that's physically larger, and puffy, gives us so much to work with and so many opportunities."

Busacca said that some of his favorite gowns of the nights were from Charlize Theron, Hailee Steinfeld, and Taraji P. Henson.

Above, Janelle Monáe shows off her look in an aerial view from a remote camera.

"The excitement level is through the roof. It's a truly unique energy level."

Busacca described the whole night, from the red carpet and the ceremony to the Vanity Fair after-party, as an "amplified experience."

"As a photographer, it's all about dialing in to the energy around you."

The Vanity Fair party is a little more relaxed. The stars change into more comfortable outfits for it.

Like this amazing pantsuit Viola Davis wore Sunday night. Busacca told Business Insider that during what's now known as Envelopegate, he was preparing for the Vanity Fair party arrivals, and everyone was suddenly glued to TVs showing the confusion.

Instagram is also a great place to find out what stars are up to at the Oscars. Here Emma Stone finishes her look for the red carpet.

Chrissy Teigen found time to hit the bar.

Justin Timberlake also offered a peek at getting ready.

At the Oscars, finding a moment to eat is critical. Timberlake was there to help out his wife Jessica Biel.

The Vanity Fair after-party is a great place to catch the stars mingling. Here Jennifer Aniston poses with husband and fellow actor Justin Theroux.